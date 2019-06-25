Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named league MVP Monday night at the 2019 NBA Awards.
Antetokounmpo posted career highs in points (27.7), rebounds (12.5) and assists per game (5.9).
He is the second Milwaukee Bucks player to win the award, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who won it during the 1973-74 season.
