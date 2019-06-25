Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 113-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named league MVP Monday night at the 2019 NBA Awards.

Antetokounmpo posted career highs in points (27.7), rebounds (12.5) and assists per game (5.9).

He is the second Milwaukee Bucks player to win the award, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who won it during the 1973-74 season.

