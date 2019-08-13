G.E.T football coach enters 25th season; says team leadership must improve this season

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks are going to do what they do best in 2019. That is running the football.

The Red Hawks were second in the Coulee Conference in rushing yards last season, averaging 247 yards on the ground. Another consistency for G.E.T is head coach Jon Steffenhagen returns for his 25 season as the man in charge.

The Red Hawks lose their main running back, Garrett Eddy, to graduation, but they return senior Bryce Burns, who had more than 800 yards rushing last season. ​​​​​​Steffenhagen says the key to success this season is better leadership.

"I think we lacked a little bit in leadership last year from some of our kids," Steffenhagen said. "Hopefully that will be one of the main things we are looking forward to (improve.) Who is going to step up and be our leaders? When things get tough who is going to be the guy who steps forward."

The new WIAA realignment places G.E.T in the South Central Conference in 2019. The Red Hawks open the season at West Salem a week from Friday.

