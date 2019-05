Galesville, WI - G-E-T High School hosted the WIAA Division 2 Regional Track and Field meet. The top 4 finishers in each race advances to the Sectional meet on Thursday.

You can find all the results here.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.