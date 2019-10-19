G-E-T blows out Adams-Friendship, Aquinas shuts out Luther
G-E-T blew out Adams-Friendship 70-6 to finish the regular season undefeated in South Central play.
In the SWAL, Aquinas shut out Luther 39-0.
