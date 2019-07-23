Four-run inning, shutdown pitching catapult Holmen to third-straight region title

A four-run fifth inning lifted Holmen Post 284 to a 6-2 win over Onalaska Monday for a third-straight AA region championship.

Trailing 1-0 after four, Holmen answered with a series of RBI hits all with two outs. Cam Weber and Kevin Koelbl delivered an RBI apiece before Ryland Wall sent a two-run shot over the left field fence for a 4-1 lead.

Holmen provided two more insurance runs for pitchers Caleb Matl and Dylan Wescott, who limited Onalaska to six hits.

Nathan Hagen shut down Holmen's bats through the first four innings, but Holmen said their approach at the plate finally broke through in that critical fifth inning.

"We really like to grind out at-bats, and Hagen just did a great job of just getting in on us. But as the innings go on, that approach usually works," coach Charlie Alexander said.

"Sometimes it's just seeing a couple pitchers a couple times right away," Kevin Koelbl said. "There's always nerves the first at-bats, but coming around the second time, you know what you're facing, and we were able to improve."

Holmen will face Ashwaubenon int he first round fo the state tournament in Mauston.

