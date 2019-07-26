Former Packers DL Mike Daniels signing with Lions
Two days after the Green Bay Packers released him, Mike Daniels has found a new home.
The former Pro Bowl defensive lineman has opted to stay in the NFC North and sign a one-year, $9.1 million deal with the Lions, with $7.8 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
Reports say Daniels had visited with several teams but wanted to play for Lions head coach Matt Patricia and stay in the division.
The Lions and Packers face off in Week 6 and 17.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Sports Videos
Latest Sports Headlines
- Late New London comeback robs Holmen Post 284 of state title
- Limited full contact in WIAA football practice reducing concussions, study says
- Packers HC LaFleur says team effort in practice "needs to be better"
- Loggers offense comes alive late for 2-1 win over Huskies
- Noah Parcher signs with Northern Michigan