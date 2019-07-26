Former Packers DL Mike Daniels signing with Lions

Patrick Smith

Two days after the Green Bay Packers released him, Mike Daniels has found a new home.

The former Pro Bowl defensive lineman has opted to stay in the NFC North and sign a one-year, $9.1 million deal with the Lions, with $7.8 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

Reports say Daniels had visited with several teams but wanted to play for Lions head coach Matt Patricia and stay in the division.

The Lions and Packers face off in Week 6 and 17.

