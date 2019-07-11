Former Badgers RB Gordon to demand trade if not given new contract

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former Badgers star running back Melvin Gordon has told the Chargers that if they do not give him a new contract, he will skip training camp and demand a trade, according to his agent.

Gordon is currently in the final year of a contract that will pay him $5.6 million this season.

Gordon missed four games last year with an injury but tallied 885 rushing yards and scored 14 total touchdowns.

NFL Network is reporting that the two sides have been negotiating and the Chargers wish to retain Gordon long-term.

Since 2016, Gordon is a top-3 running back in touches, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.