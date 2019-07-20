Former Badger Melvin Gordon on contract situation: "I am a Charger"

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former Wisconsin Badger and current LA Charger Melvin Gordon returned to his hometown of Kenosha Friday to host a dodgeball tournament, where he was asked about his current situation with the Chargers' front office.

About a week ago Gordon demanded the Chargers either give him a new contract or he would request a trade and hold out all of training camp and, potentially, into the regular season.

Gordon isn't putting the situation out of his mind during this holding pattern because, "They could call tomorrow." In the meantime, Gordon says he's training hard and bears no ill will to the Chargers team.

"I want the Chargers to win a Super Bowl," Gordon told CBS affiliate WDJT. "That feeling doesn't change, because those guys that I've been there with are my brothers, and I want nothing but the best for them, and me. So until further notice, I am a Charger."

Gordon is in the final year of his current deal, which will pay him $5.6 million this season.

