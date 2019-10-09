Flom earns national recognition after Winona State volleyball pulls off consecutive upsets

After a down year for the program last year, finishing .500 in conference play, Getzin and his team knew this season they had something to prove.

"We never allow ourselves to have a lack of focus," junior Bre Maloney said. "We know what we want, and we set goals at the beginning of the season and do what we can to achieve them."

"Confidence and the girls believing in themselves and we spend a lot of time working on that first touch, serving and passing and when we do that, we hang with anyone," head coach Joe Getzin said.

But the start of the season showed the Warriors this uphill battle was going to be tough, as they lost the first two conference games. But that was the wake up call the team needed.

"We just weren't really prepared for how high caliber it was but it really put fire under our butts when we lost to them," junior Megan Flom said.

"I think we were still finding out who we were and playing a lot of different lineups," Getzin added.

A lineup led by the junior middle hitter Flom, who had 28 kills and 9 blocks combined in the last two upsets.

"Megan just had an unbelievable weekend for us this past weekend," Getzin said. "I think she put up national level numbers so if she can continue to do that, we'll be pretty good."

Those numbers were in fact national level, as Flom was named National Player of the Week to go along with the NSIC hitter of the week honors. Breanna Maloney also got recognized by the conference, earning the setter of the week for her 39 and 35 assists, respectively.

"Being recognized is awesome but that just pushes us to keep going because now people are seeing it, but we always thought we were one of the top teams," Maloney said.

WSU needs a team effort as the NSIC is one of the best leagues in all of Division II. The top eight teams are 58-7 against nonconference opponents.

"Knowing the competitiveness, and every weekend we go into it knowing that the teams are good and that they aren't going to be easy wins is super fun," Flom said.

And that competition doesn't let up as No. 15 Wayne State invades McGown Gymnasium this Friday.

Said Maloney, "They aren't going to make mistakes for us so our thing is to be aggressive and to be dominant and go from the start and get after them because they're not going to give us anything."

