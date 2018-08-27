Expectations high in 2018 for UWL women's soccer

LA CROSSE, WI - The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team reached new heights in 2017. The Eagles claimed the WIAC regular season and conference tournament title. The team also set school records in wins (20), winning streak (12), and shutouts (14), helping them advance to the NCAA Division III national quarterfinals.

2017 success means high expectations for the team in 2018. UWL begins the season ranked 9th in the United States Coaches' Division III preseason poll, and they are the preseason favorites to win the WIAC this fall.

The Eagles return 20 players, including 10 starters and six All-WIAC selections. UWL also returns two All-Americans, senior midfielder Margaret Harings and senior defender Megan Carroll.

"Run with the confidence that we had at the end of the year. We went into games knowing that we were going to be the better team. Hopefully we can take that confidence into the beginning games now and continue with that throughout the whole season," Carroll said.

"We had a lot of people with a lot of goals which isn't necessarily going to repeat. It's not going to be easy. But as long as we work as a team, try to do as well as we can, I think we will go as far, even further this year," Harings said.

The Eagles begin the season on August 31st against Christopher Newport University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.