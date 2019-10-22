Eagles football on record-setting passing day: 'It was like we couldn't call anything wrong'

After Evan Lewandowski posted a career high 360 yards and four touchdowns two weekends ago, his UWL football coaches and teammates said he'd turned a corner. This past weekend, he essentially turned upfield from that corner and ran a mile.

The sophomore QB shattered school records with 591 passing yards and nine touchdowns against River Falls.

"Evan was just feeling it so good that we were like, well let's just keep riding," head coach Mike Schmidt said. "Let's not take the ball out of his hands and what he's doing, and so it was almost like we couldn't call anything wrong.

"We were texting with these guys telling them we were going to erase Nick Holcomb and Tarek Yaeggi's records this week, and we did it. We said it jokingly because we thought we'd have to throw a bunch, and we did it and it was pretty cool to be a part of it."

UW-River Falls showed La Crosse a lot of man coverage looks, and receivers Cameron Sorenson and Cole Spieker simply outran them consistently.

"Even in some of their zone coverages we thought we could beat it deep, and that was some of Cam's big plays was just saying, alright, let's just try to outrun the coverage and protect and Evan, you just throw as far as you can," Schmidt said.

"During the game in the fourth quarter some of my teammates came up to me and where like hey, you're at 297 [receiving yards]. I was like, that's crazy. I didn't even know," Sorenson said. "And then after the game a few coaches and players came up to me and said hey you just broke the record. It didn't even feel like I broke it at all. It was just out of nowhere."

"Putting out film that's good for other teams to notice [is important], because obviously if you see that, then hopefully you're pretty scared."

UW-La Crosse hosts UW-Oshkosh next Saturday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.