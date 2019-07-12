Dominant pitching leading the way for Holmen 19U Legion

Holmen Post 284 Legion has been on a tear. After a 1-3 start to the year, Holmen has won 17 of its last 18 games, and they're ranked second in all of Class AA.

Pitching has been a constant for Post 284. Coming into Wednesday's game, Holmen had a team ERA of just 1.30, and that's now even lower now after a Jake Leis two-hit shutout.

Dylan Westcott leads the staff with a 0.45 ERA. Ben Byom is next at 0.97, and Caleb Matl owns an ERA of 1.15.

The pitching staff and catcher Brandon Flury said the staff has been working on locating pitches, and it's paid off.

"We focused a lot on hitting the inside corners," catcher Brandon Flury said.

"We've been mainly focusing on sitting outside-inside, working guys. Coaches tell us what to do. Just try to do that for every batter," southpaw Caleb Matl said.

"I feel like we have one of the better pitching staffs in the state," pitcher Ben Byom said. "A solid 1, 2 and 3 that can easily get a win on the mound, no matter who it is. And then we have a 4, 5 and 6 guys that can fill in whenever they're tired and need a rest. I feel confident with whoever's on the mound that we can win, and I'm sure the rest of the guys do too."

