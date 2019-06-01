Division 3: Royall's Brueggeman sets state record in triple jump

Royall sophomore Jessica Brueggeman jumped 39' 9.75'' on her third attempt in the triple jump to win the state title. Her jump also set a new Division 3 state record.

Other highlights from Division 3:

-Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg placed second in the triple jump (38' 4.25'').

-De Soto's Lily Tully placed second in the pole vault (10'), Kickapoo/La Farge's Ayden Fleeharty finished fourth (10')

-Wyley Wagner of Kickapoo/La Farge finished second in the long jump (21' 10.75'').

-Ithaca/Weston's Haley Durst runs the top preliminary time in the 100m, 12.46. Durst is the defending champ in this event.

-Aquinas sophomore Lukas Beck posted the top preliminary time in the 100m (11.14), and the 200m (22.23).

-Adelynn Hyatt of Cashton is the top seed in the 110m hurdles (15.54) and 300m hurdles (46.64) finals.

