Division 3: Royall's Brueggeman sets state record in triple jump

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:53 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:06 PM CDT

Royall sophomore Jessica Brueggeman jumped 39' 9.75'' on her third attempt in the triple jump to win the state title.  Her jump also set a new Division 3 state record.

Other highlights from Division 3:

-Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg placed second in the triple jump (38' 4.25'').

-De Soto's Lily Tully placed second in the pole vault (10'), Kickapoo/La Farge's Ayden Fleeharty finished fourth (10')

-Wyley Wagner of Kickapoo/La Farge finished second in the long jump (21' 10.75'').

-Ithaca/Weston's Haley Durst runs the top preliminary time in the 100m, 12.46.  Durst is the defending champ in this event.

-Aquinas sophomore Lukas Beck posted the top preliminary time in the 100m (11.14), and the 200m (22.23).

-Adelynn Hyatt of Cashton is the top seed in the 110m hurdles (15.54) and 300m hurdles (46.64) finals.

 

 

