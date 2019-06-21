Defensive gems help La Crescent Legion improve to 3-0

Several web gems and timely hitting gave La Crescent a 7-2 home win over the Holmen 17s on Thursday night.

With the game scoreless in the third, the Lancers turned a 1-2-3 double play to escape a bases-loaded jam.

With a 4-1 lead in the fifth, La Crescent's Gavin Christian laid out for a diving catch to take away extra bases and at least one run from Holmen.

La Crescent's 7-2 win gives them a 3-0 record to start the season.

