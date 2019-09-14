De Soto, G-E-T, Caledonia pick up dominant wins
In this segment of the News 8 Highlight Zone, Ken Kosirowski takes you through local high school football action.
De Soto defeated Highland 23-6, Caledonia shut out Zumbrota-Mazeppa 43-0, and G-E-T ran wild in a 68-13 win over the Dells.
