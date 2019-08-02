Davies struggles, Brewers fall 6-2 to Cubs

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Manny Pina #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks with Zach Davies #27 after the bases were loaded during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Zach Davies allowed four earned runs in four innings of work and the Brewers' bats were quiet in a 6-2 road loss to the Cubs on Friday afternoon.

Davies gave up a leadoff home run to Jason Heyward in the first, and then surrendered three runs in the third, two coming from a Javier Baez home run.

Ryan Braun tied the game in the second with a solo shot to center, but the Milwaukee offense was held in check by Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who allowed two runs over seven innings of work.

Christian Yelich's 19-game hitting streak was snapped, as he went 0-for-4.

Recently acquired pitcher Drew Pomeranz made his Brewers debut during the game, striking out two in an inning of work.

The Brewers and cubs play the second game of the series Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

