Davies struggles, Brewers fall 6-2 to Cubs
Zach Davies allowed four earned runs in four innings of work and the Brewers' bats were quiet in a 6-2 road loss to the Cubs on Friday afternoon.
Davies gave up a leadoff home run to Jason Heyward in the first, and then surrendered three runs in the third, two coming from a Javier Baez home run.
Ryan Braun tied the game in the second with a solo shot to center, but the Milwaukee offense was held in check by Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who allowed two runs over seven innings of work.
Christian Yelich's 19-game hitting streak was snapped, as he went 0-for-4.
Recently acquired pitcher Drew Pomeranz made his Brewers debut during the game, striking out two in an inning of work.
The Brewers and cubs play the second game of the series Saturday at 1:20 p.m.
