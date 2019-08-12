Curtis Bolton, Allen Lazard look to impress during Packers training camp

GREENBAY, Wis. (WKBT) - After the news of Oren Burk's torn pectoral hit yesterday, the second year line backer could be out for the season.

Former Sooner Curtis Bolton looks to jump up and take that spot.

The Rookie recorded 4.5 sacks his senior year at Oklahoma, along with 142 tackles.

Wide Receiver Allen Lazard turned some heads with a touchdown catch in last week's preseason game against the Texans.

In response, Coach Matt LaFleur has given him more reps during practice.

The former Iowa State Cyclone was undrafted...and signed onto the Packers practice squad before the season. He's trying to show his abilities any way he can to make the roster.

"I'm determined to make the team obviously, and I'm doing whatever I can to help this team win a super bowl. Whatever chances I can to go out there and play wether offense, special teams, or even defense. I'm going to go out there and play as hard as I can," said Lazard. ​​​​​​'

"Allen's done a great job and it starts with practice. He always brings energy, he always brings great effort. It certainly showed itself in the game. All you have to do is turn on the kickoff cover, and he's the first guy down there every time," Said LaFleur.

