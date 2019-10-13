Sports

Coulee Region Chill power past Milwaukee 4-1 in home opener

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 11:03 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:07 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Chill breezed past the Milwaukee Power 4-1 in the team's home opener Saturday. The Chill are now 3-4 on the season sitting third in the central division. 

