Coulee Region Chill power past Milwaukee 4-1 in home opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Chill breezed past the Milwaukee Power 4-1 in the team's home opener Saturday. The Chill are now 3-4 on the season sitting third in the central division.

