Cotter girls soccer falls in section championship

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 11:51 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:51 PM CDT

10/17/19 - Girls Soccer - Cotter/Rochester

Previously unbeaten Cotter girls soccer fell in the Section 1A championship game to Rochester Lourdes 1-0.

Anna Schmitz scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the second half.

 

