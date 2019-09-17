Cotter girls soccer defeats Rochester Lourdes for first time in 10 years

Cotter girls soccer defeated Rochester Lourdes Monday for the first time in 10 years, with a 4-0 win at home.

I'm just super proud of my team, and we have been gunning--just working really hard for this team all season," senior Mary Morgan said. "We have not beat them in about ten years, I believe what it's up to. And just getting this win as a team was most important today."

Cotter has won all eight matches and has yet to allow a goal this season.

The team next plays Caledonia Tuesday night.

