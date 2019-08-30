Cotter football eye fresh start after difficult 2018 season

A football program looking to turn things around is Winona Cotter. The Ramblers have struggled historically, going winless in two of the last three seasons.

2018 was a rebuilding year after losing a heavy senior class and bringing in more freshmen. This year, the team hopes those growing pains will translate into some more success in 2019.

"We had a big group of freshmen last year, so we're hoping as they get a little bit older, a little more mature into their sophomore year, we're hoping that experience finally kicks in a little bit," senior Tyler Nachtigal said.

"We've kind of transitioned away from what we've done the last few years," head coach Seth Haun said. "We're working to take advantage of what we believe is more advantageous for our skillset. We're going to try to pass the ball a little more frequently. We've got a young quarterback who with a year under his belt has improved significantly."

