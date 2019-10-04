Cochrane-Fountain City freshman Reese Ehrat takes first at Dick Mitchell Invite
Cochrane-Fountain City freshman Reese Ehrat took first place at the 23rd annual Dick Mitchel Cross Country Invite Thursday at Pettibone Prk in La Crosse.
Ehrat finished in a time of 19:48.8.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln took first place as a team, with La Crosse Central taking second, Holmen taking third and C-FC taking fourth.
On the boys' side, West Salem junior Brady Niemeier took first with a time of 16:53.9. Aquinas took first place as a team.
