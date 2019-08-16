Coach Schmidt and company continue building up UW-La Crosse football program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Winning creates expectations. The University of Wisconsin La Crosse football team has more of them this season than any year in the past decade.

The Eagles are one of the teams to beat this season. It's a program that was built from the ground up.

On the brand-new turf of Roger Harring Stadium, the familiar sound of whistles and speeches envelope the air as football returns.

"It's a long time coming," said Mike Schmidt, UW-La Crosse head football coach.

The Eagles are coming off a second-place finish in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. It's the program's best finish since 2006.

"We are just ready to get back to work," Schmidt said. "That's how we feel about it."

Schmidt is entering his fourth year as the man in charge

"This is still a dream come true for me," Schmidt said. "This is my dream job. This is everything I have ever wanted to be back here."

He jokes about being with the program the same amount of time as his first recruiting class.

"I kind of get to grow up in front of everybody's eyes here and figure this coaching thing out," he said.

Prior to Schmidt's arrival, UW-La Crosse had not had a winning season since 2007.

Since he stepped on campus, the team has been .500 or better and has produced 34 All-WIAC selections in his first three seasons.

"For us, it's like saying, 'Now we have a program, not just a team,'" Schmidt said.

The conversation on campus has shifted to conference titles and a playoff run.

"We feel that way," Schmidt said. "If you don't feel that way you are in the wrong business. That is just the reality of it. This is a good team, and I am really excited to see what they are going to do."

Senior wide receiver Cole Spieker, who led the WIAC in touchdown catches last season, is fully aware of the expectations, but he says talk is cheap.

"You just have to put your head down and work. That's always been my motto, and that's what my dad taught me. I think a lot of guys on this team are the same way. We just have to work day by day," Spieker said. "We have got a lot of talented guys coming back, and if we just work together and build that chemistry, I think we can put up big numbers and win a lot of games."

But if the talent that exists on this roster shows up on game day, the glory days of the 1990s may become the program's current reality.

"We know we have to beat Oshkosh and Whitewater in order to win a championship," Schmidt said.

UW-La Crosse faces Concordia College, Moorhead, a Division II school, Sept. 7. The Eagles also face 15th-ranked Illinois Wesleyan the following week.



