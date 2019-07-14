Sports

Tyler Church wins 2019 Lawn Care Specialist Open title

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 09:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:06 PM CDT

Tyler Church wins 2019 Lawn Care Specialist Open title

HOLMEN, WI - Saturday was the final round of the 2019 Lawn Care Specialist Open at Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course.

Entering the day, Paul Williamson had a one stroke lead, but three players were within one stroke of the lead.

Holmen's Tyler Church started the day in a tie for second, shot a 68 in round two to finish 2-under par to win the Champions Cup Trophy.  Williamson finished second at 1-under par.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars