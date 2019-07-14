Tyler Church wins 2019 Lawn Care Specialist Open title

HOLMEN, WI - Saturday was the final round of the 2019 Lawn Care Specialist Open at Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course.

Entering the day, Paul Williamson had a one stroke lead, but three players were within one stroke of the lead.

Holmen's Tyler Church started the day in a tie for second, shot a 68 in round two to finish 2-under par to win the Champions Cup Trophy. Williamson finished second at 1-under par.

