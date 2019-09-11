Christian Yelich suffers fractured kneecap, will miss remainder of season
The Brewers beat the Marlins 4-3 Tuesday night to stay right in the thick of the Wild Card race, but the win came at a devastating price.
Christian Yelich suffered a fractured right kneecap after fouling a ball off his knee in the first inning. Yelich left the game a few minutes after Craig Counsell and trainers took a look at him on the field and did not return.
GM David Stearns called the news a "gut punch" and said it is not certain whether Yelich will require surgery.
