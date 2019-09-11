Christian Yelich suffers fractured kneecap, will miss remainder of season

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is checked out by the medical staff after an injury from ball deflection in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Brewers beat the Marlins 4-3 Tuesday night to stay right in the thick of the Wild Card race, but the win came at a devastating price.

Christian Yelich suffered a fractured right kneecap after fouling a ball off his knee in the first inning. Yelich left the game a few minutes after Craig Counsell and trainers took a look at him on the field and did not return.

GM David Stearns called the news a "gut punch" and said it is not certain whether Yelich will require surgery.

