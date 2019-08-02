Central's Johnny Davis, Aquinas star Donarski to attend Steph Curry Select Camp next week

La Crosse Central senior and Wisconsin commit Johnny Davis and Aquinas senior/Iowa State women's basketball commit Lexi Donarski have been selected to take part in the Steph Curry Select Camp next week in California.

This is the sixth year that the Golden State Warriors star is putting on this camp, which brings together elite talent from all over the country for several days. Davis says he couldn't believe it when he got the invitation, and he can't wait to have Steph Curry help his game.

"Probably just working on shooting," Davis said on his goal for camp. "Steph Curry is one of the best shooters of all time. I just look forward to learning from him and other players I'll be playing with."

Donarski is one of just six girls across the nation invited to the camp, which runs Aug. 5-8.

