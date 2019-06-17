Central's Davis twins commit to Wisconsin

La Crosse Central basketball stars Johnny and Jordan Davis have committed to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin, first reported by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard offered Johnny a scholarship back in December 2017. Coach Gard extended an offer to Jordan earlier this month.

Johnny averaged 23 points a game last season, earning AP first team all-state honors. Jordan was named an all-state honorable mention, scoring 12 points a game. The twins have led Central to three straight trips to the state tournament, including a state title in 2017.

