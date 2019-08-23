Central offense shines in season opener win over Eau Claire North

Johnny Davis picked up right where he left off from last season, throwing three touchdown passes and running all over Eau Claire North's defense en route to a 60-21 Central win.

Two of his three touchdown passes were first half scores to twin brother Jordan Davis. One of them came in the final seconds of the first half.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.