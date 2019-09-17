Central girls tennis rallies for 4-3 win over Onalaska
Onalaska's top singles and doubles earned 6-0 victories over their Central counterparts Monday, but the rest of the Red Raider lineup rallied for four wins to win the team match 4-3.
Elsewhere in the MVC, Logan defeated Holmen on the road 6-1.
