Central girls tennis rallies for 4-3 win over Onalaska

Onalaska's top singles and doubles earned 6-0 victories over their Central counterparts Monday, but the rest of the Red Raider lineup rallied for four wins to win the team match 4-3.

Elsewhere in the MVC, Logan defeated Holmen on the road 6-1.

