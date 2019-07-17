Central, Caledonia win summer league games

The Central High School summer basketball league continued on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders played MSHSL Class AAA state qualifier Austin. Central won 65-45.

Three Rivers Conference rivals Caledonia and La Crescent-Hokah played on Tuesday. Caledonia won 66-35.

