Central boys soccer managed to hold off Arcadia in its season opener Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders built a 5-0 lead, but Arcadia managed to pull within a goal. Central bent but did not break, as the final whistle gave Central a 5-4 win.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.