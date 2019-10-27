Sports

Caledonia, Winona football crush opponents in section semifinals

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 11:35 PM CDT

Caledonia and Winona football both throttled their section semifinal opponents on Saturday night.

Winona shut out Faribault 62-0 and Caledonia defeated St. Charles 57-6. 

Caledonia's defense forced three takeaways and three turnovers on downs.

Offensively, Noah King was 10-of-17 for 186 yards and five touchdowns. Cole Kronebusch caught four passes for 112 yards and two scores.

In Section 1A, Goodhue eliminated Rushford-Peterson 34-18.

In 9-man Section1A, Houston unseated top seed Leroy-Ostrander 44-18, while Spring Grove fell to Grand Meadow 24-14.

 

 

