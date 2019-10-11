Sports

Caledonia volleyball clinches Three Rivers

Caledonia volleyball takes on Rushford-Peterson

Caledonia volleyball clinched the Three Rivers Conference with a win at Rushford-Peterson Thursday.

The Warriors swept the Trojans 3-0 and are now 11-0 in conference.

 

