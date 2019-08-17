Caledonia rides nation's longest winning streak into 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn, (WKBT) - There is no other word to describe the Caledonia football program better than dynasty. The program has won 54 straight games, the nation's longest active winning streak and nine state championships in the last 12 years.

Regardless of past success, for those inside the program, it's a new year and the Warriors are not satisfied.

This year's unit returns senior quarterback Noah King who threw for more than 1,900 yards last season and 17 touchdowns.

Caledonia loses leading rusher Nick McCabe who racked up more than 1,500 yards on the ground last season. But the warriors plan to stick to their game plan, and they know how to win.

"We coach all of them how to be positive roles models and how to help their underclassmen," said Carl Fruechte, Caledonia head coach. "We expect everybody to lead. We don't elect captains. The seniors are our leaders. It's the cheesy old-fashioned one game at a time. That's what we believe. We don't really care what other people think about it. That's what works for us."

The Warriors have not lost a game since November 2014. The team kicks off the season against Red Wing on the Aug. 30.

