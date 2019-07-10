Caledonia hoops beats Sun Prairie in summer league

Summer league basketball continued Tuesday night at Central High School.

Caledonia played WIAA Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie. Led by Noah and Eli King, the Warriors won 68-43.

In other action, Central played tonight without Wisconsin commits Johnny and Jordan Davis, as well as Division 1 recruit Terrance Thompson. The Red Raiders kept the game close against Sun Prairie, but fell short 53-49.

