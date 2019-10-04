Caledonia football emphasizing family culture

The perfect run continues for Caledonia football. The Warriors are 5-0 and have one of the most balanced offenses in the area: 187 passing yards and 160 rushing yards a game.

There's also a key intangible for the Warriors that you won't find on a stat sheet, and that's a sense of family throughout the team. Coach Carl Fruechte says building that kind of culture is essential for success.

"We want to be there for when they're down on their luck and need a little bit of fatherly advice," Fruechte said. "We want them to feel comfortable talking to us, and we're not going to be judging them on silly things they do, and we're going to coach them up like our sons. Sometimes that is scolding, and other times it's a pat on the back and you can get through this. The majority of kids nowadays have extremely low self-esteem. They need a man figure, and it doesn't matter if it's a head coach or assistant coach, they need someone to tell them that they can do it."

Caledonia visits winless Dover-Eyota on Friday night.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.