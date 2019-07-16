Sports

Caledonia begins postseason with win over Chatfield

CALEDONIA, WI - The Minnesota Senior Legion Baseball Southeast sub-state tournament began on Monday.  Second seed Caledonia played seventh seed Chatfield in round one.

After giving up a run to Chatfield in the top of the first, Caledonia scored 5 unanswered runs the rest of the game to come away with the 5-1 win.

Caledonia moves on in the winners bracket, and will play the Plainview/Spring Grove winner on Wednesday at 6:00 PM in Caledonia.    

 

