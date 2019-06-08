Sports

Byrd's 3-RBI day propels Loggers to win over Larks

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:14 PM CDT

The Loggers' T.J. Byrd hit a two-run home run and drove in a third run to lead the Loggers over the Bismarck Larks 6-2 on Friday night.

Byrd hit his two-run shot deep to left field in the fifth to put the Loggers up 4-1, and the the pitching did the rest.

The Loggers will go for the sweep Saturday night at Copeland Park.

 

 

