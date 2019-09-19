Bullpen shines again as Brewers beat Padres 5-1

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Miller Park on September 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Brewers bullpen threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Jordan Lyles and the Brewers defeated the Padres 5-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Lyles exited with two outs in the fifth with runners on the corners and a 3-1 Brewers lead. Freddy Peralta then struck out Eric Hosmer to end the threat.

Peralta, Drew Pomeranz, Ray Black and Josh Hader allowed just two hits combined out the pen, with Hader collecting his 34th save in the ninth, a franchise record for lefty relievers. In total, Milwaukee pitchers collected 16 strikeouts on the day.

Offensively, Ryan Braun got things started in the first with an RBI double to center for the 1-0 lead.

With two runners on base in the third, Hernan Perez struck out on a low pitch that got the better of catcher Austin Hedges, which allowed Keston Hiura to score from third for a 2-0 lead.

Lorenzo Cain hit his 10th home run of the season in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. He left the game soon afterward with ankle discomfort, according to Fox Sports' Sophia Minnaert.

Trent Grisham replaced Cain and delivered a sharp liner to left center in the sixth with Travis Shaw on base. Shaw was waved around to try to score, and the relay throw from the Padres was too high and deep for an attempt at a tag. Instead, the catcher Hedges threw to third base, where Grisham was running, but that throw sailed into the outfield, allowing Grisham to score on the play. Grisham was credited with an RBI double.

The Brewers next face the Pirates at home on Friday night. Chase Anderson will start for Milwaukee.

