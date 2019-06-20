Bucks trade Snell, 30th pick to Pistons for former Badger, Buck Jon Leuer

The Bucks have traded forward Tony Snell and the 30th overall pick in the NBA Draft to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks are receiving former Wisconsin Badger Jon Leuer in return, according to Wojnarowski. Leuer played at Wisconsin from 2007-2011. The Bucks drafted him in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Leuer is set to make $9.5 million next season, according to Spotrac. The move for the Bucks frees up roughly $4 million in cap space.

Milwaukee no longer has a draft pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.

