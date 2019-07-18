Bucks to sign Cam Reynolds to two-way deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing former Timberwolves guard Cam Reynolds to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 24-year-old played in 19 games for Minnesota last season and shot 41 percent from three-point range.

A two-way contract means a player's salary is dependent on the league in which he plays (the NBA or the G League). Under this contract, Reynolds can play up to 45 games with the Bucks, and must then spend the rest of the season with the G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd.

