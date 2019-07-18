Sports

Bucks to sign Cam Reynolds to two-way deal

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 05:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:04 PM CDT

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing former Timberwolves guard Cam Reynolds to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 24-year-old played in 19 games for Minnesota last season and shot 41 percent from three-point range.

A two-way contract means a player's salary is dependent on the league in which he plays (the NBA or the G League). Under this contract, Reynolds can play up to 45 games with the Bucks, and must then spend the rest of the season with the G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars