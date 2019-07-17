Bucks officially sign Giannis' older brother Thanasis

The Bucks officially signed Giannis Antetkounmpo's older brother Thanasis to a two-year minimum deal on Tuesday night.

Thanasis spent the last two seasons with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, leading the team to two straight league titles.

He was a second round pick by the Knicks in the 2014 NBA Draft.

