Bucks officially sign Giannis' older brother Thanasis

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:16 PM CDT

The Bucks officially signed Giannis Antetkounmpo's older brother Thanasis to a two-year minimum deal on Tuesday night.

Thanasis spent the last two seasons with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, leading the team to two straight league titles. 

He was a second round pick by the Knicks in the 2014 NBA Draft.

 

