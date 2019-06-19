Sports

Bucks' Middleton declines player option, becomes unrestricted free agent

In an expected move, Bucks forward Khris Middleton declined a $13 million player option for the 2019-20 season and will now become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that Middleton and the Bucks are working on a long-term deal, and that Middleton is expected to receive a max contract of five years and $191 million.

Last season Middleton averaged 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

 

 

 

