Bucks center out for Playoffs following surgery

Posted: May 10, 2019 10:39 AM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 10:40 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE, (WKBT) - Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol underwent successful surgery yesterday.

The surgery, performed in Green Bay, was to repair a navicular stress fracture in Gasol's left foot.

According to the press release, Gasol will miss the remainder of the Playoffs and a full recovery is expected in time for training camp.

Gasol, a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion, signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on March 3.

 

