Bucks' Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year, Horst wins Executive of the Year

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was named Coach of the Year at the 2019 NBA Awards.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 regular season record.

General manager Jon Horst also won the NBA Executive of the Year.

