Sports

Bucks' Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year, Horst wins Executive of the Year

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 09:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 09:44 PM CDT

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was named Coach of the Year at the 2019 NBA Awards.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 regular season record. 

General manager Jon Horst also won the NBA Executive of the Year.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars