Bryce Burns, Luke Vance bringing thunder, lightning to G-E-T football

With G-E-T football, you know what you're getting: a steady diet of double wing, run-first offense.

They do it well. They put up over 300 yards a game on the ground, with a dynamic duo leading the way.



Senior Bryce Burns and junior Luke Vance bring the thunder and lightning. The 6-foot, 200 pound Burns almost always shakes off initial contact and has been a lethal red zone threat, while Vance can make one cut and explode to the second level and beyond. Burns has 10 touchdowns to Vance's 8, and both average at least nine yards per carry.

Both of them pride each other on their unique skills, but above all, they give props to the offensive line.

"I kind of pack a little more pounds, so it's a little different," Burns said. "But Luke, when he gets the edge it's just deadly. If I seem him break the second level I know he's gone."

"I think most of it has to do with the line, to be honest with you," Vance said. "They're blocking every single play They're going hard 24/7 for us and that opens things up for us every single time."

"Bryce and Luke just run hard and lets those guys be successful," head coach Jon Steffenhagen said. "As the season goes on they [and the linemen] seem to get a little bit better."

Burns is one the semifinalists for the Crazylegs Hirsch award for the top senior running back.

On Friday G-E-T improved to 5-1 with a 52-6 win at Nekoosa.

