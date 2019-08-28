Brookwood football to build on 2018 season with running back committee

In the Scenic Bluffs Conference, Brookwood football looks to improve on a 6-4 2018 campaign. Top running back Tanner Rynes is gone, but the Falcons have always had a backfield by committee.

"We've been really fortunate that we've had high character guys back there, to where they're not worried about their touches," head coach Jeremy Mack said. "They're not worried about what looks they're getting. It seems like every year we really have a good fullback who's willing to do the dirty work."

The Falcons rushed for six touchdowns in the Week 1 win over Boscobel. Eight different rushers combined for 38 carries and 378 yards. Mitchell Klinkner is the feature back this season, having carried 13 times for 167 yards and three scores in the season opener.

Brookwood travels to Southwestern this Friday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.