Brewers strike out 14 times in 2-1 loss to Padres

The Brewers fell 2-1 to the Padres Wednesday night, snapping the team's four-game winning streak.

Padres starter Dinelson Lamet struck out 14 Brewers over six innings, only allowing a solo home run to Keston Hiura in the sixth inning.

Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser went five innings and allowed just three hits, but one was a Seth Mejias-Brean two-run shot in the third, which ended up being all the Padres needed.

The Brewers conclude the series with the Padres Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

