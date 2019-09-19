Sports

Brewers strike out 14 times in 2-1 loss to Padres

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

The Brewers fell 2-1 to the Padres Wednesday night, snapping the team's four-game winning streak.

Padres starter Dinelson Lamet struck out 14 Brewers over six innings, only allowing a solo home run to Keston Hiura in the sixth inning.

Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser went five innings and allowed just three hits, but one was a Seth Mejias-Brean two-run shot in the third, which ended up being all the Padres needed.

The Brewers conclude the series with the Padres Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars