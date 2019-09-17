Brewers open final homestand with win over Padres

The Brewers allowed just two hits and former Padre Cory Spangenberg collected three RBIs in a 5-1 win over the Padres Monday night.

Brewers' starter Zach Davies allowed just two hits and one run over five innings. Freddy Peralta, Alex Claudio and Jay Jackson went the final five innings without allowing a single hit. Peralta went two innings with four strikeouts, and Jackson struck out the side in order in the ninth inning.

The Brewers have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

Brandon Woodruff officially returns to the rotation Tuesday, when he will make his first start since going on the IL in late July with an oblique injury.

