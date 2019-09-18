Brewers grab win in Woodruff's return to mound

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Miller Park on September 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Brandon Woodruff returned from the IL and threw two shutout innings and home runs from Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas lifted the Brewers to a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Padres.

The Brewers planned on keeping Woodruff's outing short so that they can stretch him out fully by October. Woodruff threw 37 pitches and did not allow a hit.

Cain got the Brewers on the board in the third with his solo blast. After the Padres tied it up, Mike Moustaks tagged a Matt Strahm slider into the upper deck in right field for the 2-1 lead in the seventh inning.

The Brewers added a sacrifice fly for the 3-1 lead, and Drew Pomeranz shut the door in the final two innings for the win.

The Brewers have won four straight games.

